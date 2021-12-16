August 30, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 2 of 2)

Welcome to part 2 of our blog series exploring the best practices for guiding the development of GraphQL schemas at your company. In part 1, we reviewed the first five best practices, and here we’ll cover the second five. If you’d prefer a lean-back version of all ten, check out a recording of my talk […]