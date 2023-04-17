Apollo Changelog: April 17, 2023

A new way to navigate
A major update to our docs site has made it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for. Having trouble finding your favorite article? Have a question our docs don’t answer? Want to compliment the beautiful new design? You can do all of that and more in our Discord server.
Apollo’s GraphQL tooling in Rust
If you keep hearing about
apollo-rs (like the
apollo-compiler release later in this post) and you’re wondering what it’s all about, we’ve got just the thing! Iryna Shestak gave a talk at GraphQL Summit walking through the motivation and goals of
apollo-rs and there’s now a condensed version of that talk available on YouTube:
Fine-tuning Apollo Client’s normalized cache
The standard Apollo Client cache works well with minimal config for most cases, but sometimes you need to really fine-tune your performance. To get you started, here’s a shortened talk from GraphQL Summit by Raman Lally breaking down the internals of the cache:
Upcoming events
- Live Coding: Router Deployment—Bring your questions about Router, Rover, and templates. Tuesday, April 18 at 1:00 pm PDT
- Office Hours: Apollo iOS—Ask questions and chat about Apollo iOS with a maintainer. Thursday, April 20 at 1:00 pm PDT
- Live Coding: Investigating unusually high usage in your GraphQL API. Wednesday, April 26 at 2:30 pm PDT
- Live Coding: Optimizing a GraphQL API with caching. Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 AM PDT
Rapid roundup
- GraphOS no longer performs operation checks as part of its launch process. Instead, you should always run schema checks (with
rover subgraph check) before deploying updates to a subgraph. Note that launches still always perform supergraph schema composition, and your router retains its current valid schema if this composition fails.
- Apollo Client 3.7.12 fixes a bug with HTTP multipart chunks.
- Apollo iOS 1.1.2 fixes bugs in
Cancellableand deprecation messages and enables error interceptors for
Uploadoperations.
apollo-compiler0.8.0 introduces new ways to limit complexity and several other features and fixes. There are also improvements in
apollo-parser0.5.1 and
apollo-encoder0.5.1.
- There’s a new short-and-sweet tech note: “Keeping schemas up-to-date in client apps”
Community spotlight
“One Stop Shop” is a new, open-source way to visualize your GraphQL schema and queries! Check out the announcement blog post for more details, or go to https://www.graphql-oss.io right now to try it out.
Also under the
oslabs-beta umbrella is an open-source, server-side caching solution for GraphQL APIs called TroveQL. The team recently released a blog post describing how it works—exciting stuff!
Have you tried out these or any other open-source GraphQL projects recently? We’d love to hear about it over in our Discord server. We’re always looking to try out new technologies!
