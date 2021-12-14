Latest GraphQL posts

December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

Apollo ClientFrontendGraphQL

This is a guest post by Rares Matei, senior engineer at Nrwl.io. He created a course on Apollo Client called Manage State in React Apps with Apollo Client and GraphQL. The course is free to take up until December 17th, 2021. Intro Apollo Client has a unique position in our front-end apps: like a proxy […]

November 25, 2021

What is a Graph Database? | Why GraphQL is Not a Graph Database

GraphQL

GraphQL is a query language and a server-side runtime (typically served over HTTP). However, you may have also heard of graph databases. What does GraphQL have to do with graph databases? Not so much. In this post, we’ll clear up any confusion you may have about GraphQL and graph databases by learning about what graph […]

December 8, 2021

Designing Your First GraphQL Schema

BasicsSchema Design

Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]

November 18, 2021

Using GraphQL with Ruby on Rails

by Erin Fox
October 19, 2021

Demystifying GraphQL Misconceptions | Top Five GraphQL Myths Debunked

by Kurt Kemple
October 6, 2021

Using GraphQL with Golang

by Cathleen Turner
September 3, 2021

Journey of a GraphQL query

by Michelle Mabuyo
August 20, 2021

Making GraphQL Requests using HTTP Methods

by Khalil Stemmler
June 10, 2021

DevOps for GraphQL APIs – Build, Manage, and Scale the Graph

by Kurt Kemple
May 31, 2021

Using GraphQL Fragments for safer, cleaner, and faster code

by Tim Hingston

