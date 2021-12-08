Latest GraphQL Basics posts

Basics
DevOpsDirectivesError HandlingExamplesFile UploadsFilteringFragmentsGolangPaginationPythonRubySecurity
December 8, 2021

Designing Your First GraphQL Schema

BasicsSchema Design

Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]

October 19, 2021

Demystifying GraphQL Misconceptions | Top Five GraphQL Myths Debunked

BasicsGraphQL

Trying to get buy-in to adopt GraphQL can be challenging when voices in the room provide inaccurate information about the technology. FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) about things like security and caching can grind decision-making to a halt. These topics can be challenging to address without having access to and gathering the proper resources. That’s […]

September 3, 2021

Journey of a GraphQL query

BasicsGraphQL

There are a lot of moving parts in GraphQL and it can feel a bit overwhelming to piece them together, especially for beginners! Maybe you’ve gone through a couple of tutorials, written some code, but can’t quite wrap your head around how all these pieces work together. Or maybe you’ve tried out a few GraphQL […]

Read more

August 20, 2021

Making GraphQL Requests using HTTP Methods

by Khalil Stemmler
February 23, 2021

GraphQL Mutation vs Query – When to use a GraphQL Mutation

by Khalil Stemmler
February 16, 2021

What is GraphQL? GraphQL introduction

by Khalil Stemmler
November 2, 2020

Why use GraphQL?

by Kyle Schrade
June 5, 2018

Using nullability in GraphQL

by Sashko Stubailo
June 27, 2017

GraphQL vs. REST

by Sashko Stubailo
June 6, 2017

Tutorial: GraphQL Input Types and Custom Resolvers

by Evans Hauser

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help