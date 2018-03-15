Latest GraphQL Directives posts
March 15, 2018
Reusable GraphQL schema directives
No matter what programming language or software stack you choose for your GraphQL server, the Schema Definition Language (SDL for short) is the lingua franca shared by everyone building GraphQL APIs: Describing the structure and types of your data is the first step to doing anything with GraphQL, and the essence of SDL-first development. The formal specification of this shared […]