When I first started learning about GraphQL, I thought that I needed a special tool to make GraphQL requests. Luckily, you don’t! While we recommend using Apollo Studio’s Sandbox, since GraphQL runs on top of HTTP, it’s possible to make GraphQL requests using any of the tools you were accustomed to using building out your […]
GraphQL lets front-end developers simplify their data-fetching and state management approaches. For backend developers, GraphQL acts as a structured, maintainable API. To learn how GraphQL works across the stack, I recommend completing a fullstack GraphQL tutorial. In this short post, I’d like to share two GraphQL training resources that we created @ Apollo to help […]
GraphQL is the modern way to create flexible, robust, and strictly-typed APIs. In this post, we’ll walk through creating a books API from scratch. At the end, we’ll discuss the most common concerns and next steps as you build out your GraphQL API. Prerequisites You understand what GraphQL is You know the difference between GraphQL […]