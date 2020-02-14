Latest GraphQL File Uploads posts

File Uploads
February 14, 2020

☝️ GraphQL File Uploads with React Hooks, TypeScript & Amazon S3 [Tutorial]

As time goes on, it looks like more developers are choosing to build their public-facing APIs with GraphQL instead of REST. We’re going to see a lot of the same problems people were solving with REST, solved with GraphQL, in a much cleaner and enjoyable way. A common task in a lot of web applications […]

July 3, 2018

File Uploads with Apollo Server 2.0

Update: May 2020 For our recommendation on how to handle file uploads, read Apollo Server File Uploads Best Practices. In the best practices guide, you’ll learn three different approaches for handling File Uploads: 1 – Multipart Upload Requests2 – Signed URL Uploads (recommended)3 – Utilizing an accompanying File Upload/Serving system Continue reading this article for […]

