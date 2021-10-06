Latest GraphQL Golang posts
October 6, 2021
Using GraphQL with Golang
Golang is a fast and modern programming language that helps you build simple, reliable, and efficient software. If you’ve been wondering how to build a backend API with GraphQL and Golang, you’ll be pleased to know that there are some great community-supported libraries that help you do just that. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how […]