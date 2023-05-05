Office Hours: Apollo iOS

We recently kicked off a new live series in Discord: office hours! Here, the maintainers of Apollo projects will answer the community’s most burning questions.

We have a recording of the first stream below, where Jeff Auriemma and Anthony Miller discuss the hottest questions about Apollo iOS. Our next stream will be all about Apollo Kotlin on May 10, 13:30 UTC—join the Discord server now so you don’t miss it!

Without further delay, here’s the recording of office hours for iOS Client—check out the chapter markers for the topics most interesting to you!