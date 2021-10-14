Latest Platform posts

October 14, 2021

Make your GraphQL schema publicly visible without introspection

AnnouncementPlatformTooling

Ever faced the conundrum of how to share your GraphQL schema with users outside of your organization, perhaps with partner or vendor developers? If so, Apollo now has a simple solution for you! We recently launched the ability to make graphs in Apollo Studio publicly visible so that you share your graph with anyone, even […]

May 27, 2021

Introducing Build Checks and Webhooks In Apollo Studio

AnnouncementPlatform

Federation Support in Apollo Studio Just Got a Whole Lot Better Preventing breaking changes when working on a shared data graph is critical. Last year, we launched schema checks in Apollo Studio to help you collaborate on your graph with confidence. Checks validate your schema changes against historical operations to ensure your changes will not […]

April 7, 2021

Sharing your graph just got a whole lot easier – Announcing unlimited Consumer seats

AnnouncementPlatformPlatformTooling

Last year, when we launched Apollo Explorer and our schema reference and changelog, we wanted to help you put the power of your graph into the hands of as many people as possible. Starting today, we’re making it even easier. You can invite everyone in your organization to explore your graph in Apollo Studio using […]

February 24, 2021

How we built Odyssey

by Janessa Garrow
January 27, 2021

Graph Roles and Protected Variants Are Now Available in Studio

by Danielle Man
January 28, 2021

Introducing Odyssey, the Apollo Learning Platform

by Janessa Garrow
January 27, 2021

Apollo Enterprise: Schema Change Webhooks

by Josh Segaran
October 1, 2020

Schema Checks: Introducing the New GraphQL CI Tool In Apollo Studio

by Caydie Tran
September 1, 2020

User roles are now available in Apollo Studio

by Danielle Man
June 29, 2020

Graph Manager is now Studio

by Danielle Man

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

