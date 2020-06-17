Read more

June 17, 2020

Register Schema Changes Automatically with Schema Reporting

by Ran Magen
April 9, 2020

Introducing Schema Change Notifications with Apollo Graph Manager

by Caydie Tran
September 25, 2019

New, simpler pricing for Apollo Graph Manager

by Claire Hough
September 24, 2019

Lessons from Expedia Group’s journey to a data graph

by Robert Fenstermacher
July 16, 2019

Announcing managed federation

by Matt DeBergalis
April 16, 2019

Move fast (without breaking things)

by Evans Hauser
November 7, 2018

Introducing the Apollo GraphQL Platform

by Matt DeBergalis
June 21, 2018

Schema Validation with Apollo Engine

by James Baxley III
April 10, 2018

Proactive alerts for your GraphQL API

by James Baxley III
March 29, 2018

Daily Slack reports of your GraphQL query performance and errors

by Sashko Stubailo

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help