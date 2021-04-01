Latest Tooling Apollo Codegen posts

Apollo Codegen
DevToolsGraphQL IDE
April 1, 2021

TypeScript GraphQL Code Generator – Generate GraphQL Types with Apollo Codegen Tutorial

Apollo CodegenFrontendHow-to

Don Norman, the author of “The Design of Everyday Things” has a philosophy for what he believes constitutes good design. Don says that good design is primarily discoverability and feedback. For example, when you encounter something new (like, a new codebase), how quickly can you discover what you can do (discoverability)? And then after you’ve […]

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help