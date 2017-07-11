July 11, 2017

Inspecting your GraphQL client in the browser

Late last year, Danielle Man blogged about the Apollo Client Developer Tools Chrome extension, which helps you debug your Apollo-Client-based GraphQL app. The Dev Tools launched with three main features, and we’re excited to announce the first major addition today! Built-in GraphiQL query IDE Watched queries inspector Mutation log (new!) Store inspector It’s been really exciting to see the […]