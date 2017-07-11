Latest Tooling DevTools posts
July 11, 2017
Inspecting your GraphQL client in the browser
Late last year, Danielle Man blogged about the Apollo Client Developer Tools Chrome extension, which helps you debug your Apollo-Client-based GraphQL app. The Dev Tools launched with three main features, and we’re excited to announce the first major addition today! Built-in GraphiQL query IDE Watched queries inspector Mutation log (new!) Store inspector It’s been really exciting to see the […]