October 4, 2021
We’re shipping 3 of our most requested features!
Intrigued? We hope so! We recently introduced three of the most requested features from our developer community – tabs in Explorer, offline support for local development in Sandbox, and an improved integration experience between VS Code and Apollo Studio. The request for tabs in Explorer, especially, has been overwhelming: We even dedicated a Slack emoji […]
August 12, 2021
The 5 most useful features of Apollo Studio Explorer that you didn’t know existed
Apollo Studio Explorer is the most powerful web IDE for creating, running, and managing GraphQL operations. Since launching it over a year ago, we’ve added many new features to Explorer to help you navigate your schema and build queries more intelligently than ever before. To help you get the maximum value out of Explorer, we […]
March 18, 2021
How to use GraphQL with Postman – Postman testing with GraphQL
When building out APIs on the web, we’ll often find ourselves in the situation where we need to quickly verify that the route or API call we just created works the way we intend it to. If you’re not using Apollo Explorer to test your GraphQL API (our free GraphQL IDE in Apollo Studio), another […]