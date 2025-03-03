Get Started
Run Apollo MCP Server for the first time
Let's run Apollo MCP Server for the first time! You will:
Understand an MCP Server example.
Run an MCP Server example.
Connect an MCP client (Claude Desktop) to the MCP Server.
Prerequisites
Clone the Apollo MCP Server repo.
Step 1: Understand MCP Server example
This guide uses an MCP example from the Apollo MCP Server repo. The example uses APIs from The Space Devs, and it defines a federated graph and the GraphQL operations of the graph to expose as MCP tools.
Let's walk through the example files. They're located in the repo in
graphql/TheSpaceDevs/:
supergraph.yamlis a supergraph configuration file for the Rover CLI.
The
operations/directory has
*.graphqloperations schema files. Each file defines a GraphQL operation on the graph, and Apollo MCP Server creates an MCP tool from each operation file it's given.
The
persisted_queries/directory has a persisted query manifest (PQM) file. It defines the operations that've been registered with the graph as persisted queries and that can be read and turned into tools by the MCP Server.
Step 2: Run MCP Server example
Choose one of the options for running an MCP example:
Running
rover devto start an MCP Server using the SSE transport
Running a local binary of the MCP Server using the stdio transport
Both use MCP Inspector to connect to and inspect the running server.
You can run the Apollo MCP Server together with a graph in a local development environment with a single
rover dev command. Rover starts an MCP Server that communicates via SSE transport.
Install Apollo Rover CLI v0.31 or later.
From the root directory of your local repo, run
rover devto start a local graph, using
--mcp*options to start and configure an Apollo MCP Server.sh
rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/supergraph.yaml \ --mcp --sse-port 5000 \ --mcp-operations ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/ExploreCelestialBodies.graphql ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/GetAstronautDetails.graphql ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace.graphql ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/SearchUpcomingLaunches.graphql
--mcpstarts an Apollo MCP Server
--sse-portsets the port of the server's SSE transport
--mcp-operationssets the list of operations
Start MCP Inspector, then open a browser and go to
http://127.0.0.1:6274:sh
1npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
Fill in the details in Inspector:
Transport Type: Select
SSE
URL: Enter
http://localhost:5000/sse(its port must match the
--mcp-portof the server)
Click Connect, then click List Tool. Inspector should show the tools from your server.
Step 3: Connect an MCP client
This quickstart using Claude Desktop as the MCP client. Configure Claude Desktop to use the tools from your MCP Server with these steps:
Open Claude's JSON config file, and add a configuration to connect to the MCP Server. You can connect via stdio or SSE transport:JSONstdio
1{ 2 "mcpServers": { 3 "thespacedevs": { 4 "command": "<absolute-path-to-MCP-server-binary>", 5 "args": [ 6 "--directory", 7 "<absolute-path-to-MCP-example-directory>", 8 "--schema", 9 "api.graphql", 10 "--operations", 11 "operations/ExploreCelestialBodies.graphql", 12 "operations/GetAstronautDetails.graphql", 13 "operations/GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace.graphql", 14 "operations/SearchUpcomingLaunches.graphql", 15 "--endpoint", 16 "https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/" 17 ] 18 } 19 } 20}JSONSSE
1{ 2 "mcpServers": { 3 "thespacedevs": { 4 "command": "npx", 5 "args": [ 6 "mcp-remote", 7 "http://127.0.0.1:5000/sse", 8 "--transport", 9 "sse-first" 10 ] 11 } 12 } 13}
Restart Claude, then check that your server's tools are available from the input box.
That's it! You've hooked up the Apollo MCP Server to Claude and can now use the MCP Server's tools in Claude.
Next steps
See the user guide to learn how to create tools from operation schema files, persisted query manifests, or schema introspection.
