Get Started

Let's run Apollo MCP Server for the first time! You will:

Understand an MCP Server example.

Run an MCP Server example.

Connect an MCP client (Claude Desktop) to the MCP Server.

odyssey tutorial If you learn best with videos and exercises, this interactive course teaches you how to set up Apollo MCP Server and create tools from GraphQL operations.

Prerequisites

Clone the Apollo MCP Server repo .

Step 1: Understand MCP Server example

This guide uses an MCP example from the Apollo MCP Server repo. The example uses APIs from The Space Devs , and it defines a federated graph and the GraphQL operations of the graph to expose as MCP tools.

Let's walk through the example files. They're located in the repo in graphql/TheSpaceDevs/ :

supergraph.yaml is a supergraph configuration file for the Rover CLI.

The operations/ directory has *.graphql operations schema files. Each file defines a GraphQL operation on the graph, and Apollo MCP Server creates an MCP tool from each operation file it's given.

The persisted_queries/ directory has a persisted query manifest (PQM) file. It defines the operations that've been registered with the graph as persisted queries and that can be read and turned into tools by the MCP Server.

Step 2: Run MCP Server example

Choose one of the options for running an MCP example:

Running rover dev to start an MCP Server using the SSE transport

Running a local binary of the MCP Server using the stdio transport

Both use MCP Inspector to connect to and inspect the running server.

rover dev + SSE Local binary + stdio You can run the Apollo MCP Server together with a graph in a local development environment with a single rover dev command. Rover starts an MCP Server that communicates via SSE transport. Install Apollo Rover CLI v0.31 or later. From the root directory of your local repo, run rover dev to start a local graph, using --mcp* options to start and configure an Apollo MCP Server. sh copy rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/supergraph.yaml \ --mcp --sse-port 5000 \ --mcp-operations ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/ExploreCelestialBodies.graphql ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/GetAstronautDetails.graphql ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace.graphql ./graphql/TheSpaceDevs/operations/SearchUpcomingLaunches.graphql --mcp starts an Apollo MCP Server

--sse-port sets the port of the server's SSE transport

--mcp-operations sets the list of operations Start MCP Inspector, then open a browser and go to http://127.0.0.1:6274 : sh copy 1 npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector Fill in the details in Inspector: Transport Type : Select SSE

URL: Enter http://localhost:5000/sse (its port must match the --mcp-port of the server) Click Connect, then click List Tool. Inspector should show the tools from your server. You can run an Apollo MCP Server locally to communicate over stdio. Download the binary of the latest version of Apollo MCP Server. Add it to your path. Use MCP Inspector to run the Apollo MCP Server binary: sh copy npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector apollo-mcp-server \ --directory < absolute-path-to-MCP-example-di r > --schema api.graphql \ --operations operations/ExploreCelestialBodies.graphql operations/GetAstronautDetails.graphql operations/GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace.graphql operations/SearchUpcomingLaunches.graphql \ --endpoint https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/ Open a browser and go to the Inspector URL at http://127.0.0.1:6274 . Fill in the details in Inspector: Transport Type : Select STDIO

Command: Should be prepopulated with the command to run the MCP Server Click Connect, then click List Tool. Inspector should show the tools from your server.

Step 3: Connect an MCP client

This quickstart using Claude Desktop as the MCP client. Configure Claude Desktop to use the tools from your MCP Server with these steps:

Open Claude's JSON config file, and add a configuration to connect to the MCP Server. You can connect via stdio or SSE transport: JSON stdio copy 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "thespacedevs" : { 4 "command" : "<absolute-path-to-MCP-server-binary>" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "--directory" , 7 "<absolute-path-to-MCP-example-directory>" , 8 "--schema" , 9 "api.graphql" , 10 "--operations" , 11 "operations/ExploreCelestialBodies.graphql" , 12 "operations/GetAstronautDetails.graphql" , 13 "operations/GetAstronautsCurrentlyInSpace.graphql" , 14 "operations/SearchUpcomingLaunches.graphql" , 15 "--endpoint" , 16 "https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/" 17 ] 18 } 19 } 20 } JSON SSE copy 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "thespacedevs" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ 6 "mcp-remote" , 7 "http://127.0.0.1:5000/sse" , 8 "--transport" , 9 "sse-first" 10 ] 11 } 12 } 13 } Restart Claude, then check that your server's tools are available from the input box.

That's it! You've hooked up the Apollo MCP Server to Claude and can now use the MCP Server's tools in Claude.

Next steps

See the user guide to learn how to create tools from operation schema files, persisted query manifests, or schema introspection.

Additional resources

