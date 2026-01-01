EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Define MCP Prompts
Apollo MCP Server supports MCP prompts—reusable prompt templates that AI clients can discover and use. These prompts operate as guided workflows that help AI models use your GraphQL tools more effectively.
How prompts work
Each prompt is a Markdown file with YAML frontmatter that defines its name, description, and arguments. The file body is the prompt template, which includes
{{argument}} placeholders that the AI client substitutes with values at runtime.
When the server starts, it loads all
.md files from a
prompts/ directory, which is in the working directory. If that directory contains valid prompt files, the server advertises prompt support to MCP clients with the
prompts feature.
Define your prompts
Store your prompt files in a
prompts/ directory in your server's working directory. Each
.md file in this directory becomes an MCP prompt.
Prompt file format
A prompt file has two parts separated by
--- delimiters:
YAML frontmatter with the prompt metadata
Template body with the prompt content
1---
2name: check_orders
3description: "Look up a user's recent orders and summarize them"
4arguments:
5 - name: email
6 description: "The customer's email address"
7 required: true
8 - name: limit
9 description: "Maximum number of orders to return"
10---
11
121. Use GetUserByEmail(email={{email}}) to find the user
132. Use GetUserOrders to retrieve their recent orders{{limit}}
143. Summarize each order with its status, total, and date
Frontmatter fields
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
|Yes
|Unique identifier for the prompt, used in
prompts/get requests
description
string
|No
|Human-readable description shown to AI clients
arguments
|list
|No
|Arguments the prompt accepts
The
arguments list supports the following fields:
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
name
string
|—
|Argument name, used as the
{{name}} placeholder in the template
description
string
|—
|Description shown to AI clients
required
|boolean
false
|Whether the argument must be provided
Template placeholders
Use
{{argument_name}} in the template body to reference arguments. When an AI client calls
prompts/get with argument values, the server replaces each placeholder with the corresponding value.
Placeholders that don't match any provided argument are left unchanged in the output.
Example
If this prompt file is provided...
1---
2name: astronaut_bio
3description: "Look up an astronaut and write a short biography"
4arguments:
5 - name: name
6 description: "The astronaut's name to search for"
7 required: true
8---
9
101. Search for an astronaut named "{{name}}"
112. Use GetAstronautDetails to get their full profile
123. Write a concise biography covering their background and missions
An AI client calling
prompts/get with the following request:
1{"name": "astronaut_bio", "arguments": {"name": "Chris Hadfield"}}
...the client receives a single user message:
11. Search for an astronaut named "Chris Hadfield"
22. Use GetAstronautDetails to get their full profile
33. Write a concise biography covering their background and missions
Behavior
No configuration required. The server automatically detects the
prompts/directory.
Graceful degradation. If the
prompts/directory doesn't exist, the server starts normally without advertising prompt support.
Validation. Apollo MCP Server validates that required arguments are present when a prompt is requested. Missing required arguments return an error.
Single message. Each prompt returns a single user-role text message. Multi-message and non-text content types aren't currently supported.
See also
Define MCP Tools — Expose GraphQL operations as MCP tools
YAML Config Reference — Full configuration options for Apollo MCP Server