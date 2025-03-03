Config File Reference

Example config file

The following example file sets your endpoint to localhost:4001 , configures transport over Streamable HTTP, provides a GraphOS key and graph reference, enables introspection, and provides two local MCP operations for the server to expose.

YAML copy 1 endpoint : http://localhost:4001/ 2 transport : 3 type : streamable_http 4 graphos : 5 apollo_key : <YOUR_APOLLO_KEY> 6 apollo_graph_ref : <YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> 7 introspection : 8 introspect : 9 enabled : true 10 operations : 11 source : local 12 paths : 13 - relative/path/to/your/operations/userDetails.graphql 14 - relative/path/to/your/operations/listing.graphql

Configuration options

All fields are optional.

Option Type Default Description custom_scalars FilePath Path to a custom scalar map endpoint URL http://localhost:4000/ The target GraphQL endpoint graphos GraphOS Apollo-specific credential overrides headers Map<string, string> {} List of hard-coded headers to include in all GraphQL requests health_check HealthCheck Health check configuration introspection Introspection Introspection configuration logging Logging Logging configuration operations OperationSource Operations configuration overrides Overrides Overrides for server behavior schema SchemaSource Schema configuration transport Transport The type of server transport to use

GraphOS

These fields are under the top-level graphos key and define your GraphOS graph credentials and endpoints.

Option Type Default Description apollo_key string The Apollo GraphOS key. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_KEY environment variable apollo_graph_ref string The Apollo GraphOS graph ref erence. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable apollo_registry_url URL The URL to use for Apollo's registry apollo_uplink_endpoints URL List of uplink URL overrides. You can also provide this with the APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS environment variable

Health checks

These fields are under the top-level health_check key.

Option Type Default Description enabled bool false Enable health check endpoints path string "/health" Custom health check endpoint path readiness object Readiness check configuration readiness.allowed number 100 Maximum number of rejections allowed in a sampling interval before marking unready readiness.interval object Readiness check interval configuration readiness.interval.sampling duration "5s" How often to check the rejection count readiness.interval.unready duration "10s" How long to wait before recovering from unready state (default: 2 * sampling)

note Health checks are only available when using the streamable_http transport. The health check feature is inspired by Apollo Router's health check implementation.

Introspection

These fields are under the top-level introspection key. Learn more about the MCP introspection tools.

Option Type Default Description execute object Execution configuration for introspection execute.enabled bool false Enable introspection for execution introspect object Introspection configuration for allowing clients to run introspection introspect.enabled bool false Enable introspection requests introspect.minify bool false Minify introspection results to reduce context window usage search object Search tool configuration search.enabled bool false Enable search tool search.index_memory_bytes number 50000000 Amount of memory used for indexing (in bytes) search.leaf_depth number 1 Depth of subtype information to include from matching types search.minify bool false Minify search results to reduce context window usage validate object Validation tool configuration validate.enabled bool false Enable validation tool

Logging

These fields are under the top-level logging key.

Option Type Default Description level oneOf ["trace", "debug", "info", "warn", "error"] "info" The minimum log level to record path FilePath An output file path for logging. If not provided logging outputs to stdio/stderr. rotation oneOf ["minutely", "hourly", "daily", "never"] "hourly" The log file rotation interval (if file logging is used)

Operation source

These fields are under the top-level operations key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested source key. The default value for source is "infer" .

Source Option Type Default Description GraphOS Collection source "collection" Load operations from a GraphOS collection GraphOS Collection id string The collection ID to use in GraphOS. Use default for the default collection. Learn more. Introspection source "introspect" Load operations by introspecting the schema. Note: You must enable introspection to use this source Local source "local" Load operations from local GraphQL files or directories Local paths List<FilePath> Paths to GraphQL files or directories to search. Note: These paths are relative to the location from which you are running Apollo MCP Server. Manifest source "manifest" Load operations from a persisted queries manifest file Manifest path FilePath The path to the persisted query manifest Uplink source "uplink" Load operations from an uplink manifest. Note: This source requires an Apollo key and graph ref erence Infer source "infer" * Infer where to load operations based on other configuration options.

Overrides

These fields are under the top-level overrides key.

Option Type Default Description disable_type_description bool false Disable type descriptions to save on context-window space disable_schema_description bool false Disable schema descriptions to save on context-window space enable_explorer bool false Expose a tool that returns the URL to open a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. Note: This requires a GraphOS graph ref erence mutation_mode oneOf ["none", "explicit", "all"] "none" Defines the mutation access level for the MCP server

Schema source

These fields are under the top-level schema key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested source key. The default value for source is "uplink" .

Source Option Type Default Description Local source "local" Load schema from local file Local path FilePath Path to the GraphQL schema Uplink source "uplink" * Fetch the schema from uplink. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph ref erence

Transport

These fields are under the top-level transport key, to configure running the MCP Server in different environments - stdio, Streamable HTTP or SSE (deprecated).

Text copy 1 transport: 2 type: stdio

The available fields depend on the value of the nested type key:

stdio (default)

Option Value Default Value Description type "stdio" * Use standard IO for communication between the server and client

Streamable HTTP

Option Value Value Type Description type "streamable_http" Host the MCP server on the configuration, using streamable HTTP messages. address 127.0.0.1 (default) IpAddr The IP address to bind to port 5000 (default) u16 The port to bind to

SSE (Deprecated, use StreamableHTTP)

Option Value Value Type Description type "sse" Host the MCP server on the supplied config, using SSE for communication. Deprecated in favor of StreamableHTTP address 127.0.0.1 (default) IpAddr The IP address to bind to port 5000 (default) u16 The port to bind to

Auth

These fields are under the top-level transport key, nested under the auth key.

Option Type Default Description servers List<URL> List of upstream delegated OAuth servers (must support OIDC metadata discovery endpoint) audiences List<string> List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs resource string The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be localhost when testing locally. resource_documentation string Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server scopes List<string> List of query able OAuth scopes from the upstream OAuth servers

Below is an example configuration using StreamableHTTP transport with authentication: