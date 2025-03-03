Config File Reference
Reference guide of configuration options for running Apollo MCP Server.
Example config file
The following example file sets your endpoint to
localhost:4001, configures transport over Streamable HTTP, provides a GraphOS key and graph reference,
enables introspection, and provides two local MCP operations for the server to expose.
1endpoint: http://localhost:4001/
2transport:
3 type: streamable_http
4graphos:
5 apollo_key: <YOUR_APOLLO_KEY>
6 apollo_graph_ref: <YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF>
7introspection:
8 introspect:
9 enabled: true
10operations:
11 source: local
12 paths:
13 - relative/path/to/your/operations/userDetails.graphql
14 - relative/path/to/your/operations/listing.graphql
Configuration options
All fields are optional.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
custom_scalars
FilePath
|Path to a custom scalar map
endpoint
URL
http://localhost:4000/
|The target GraphQL endpoint
graphos
GraphOS
|Apollo-specific credential overrides
headers
Map<string, string>
{}
|List of hard-coded headers to include in all GraphQL requests
health_check
HealthCheck
|Health check configuration
introspection
Introspection
|Introspection configuration
logging
Logging
|Logging configuration
operations
OperationSource
|Operations configuration
overrides
Overrides
|Overrides for server behavior
schema
SchemaSource
|Schema configuration
transport
Transport
|The type of server transport to use
GraphOS
These fields are under the top-level
graphos key and define your GraphOS graph credentials and endpoints.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
apollo_key
string
|The Apollo GraphOS key. You can also provide this with the
APOLLO_KEY environment variable
apollo_graph_ref
string
|The Apollo GraphOS graph reference. You can also provide this with the
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable
apollo_registry_url
URL
|The URL to use for Apollo's registry
apollo_uplink_endpoints
URL
|List of uplink URL overrides. You can also provide this with the
APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS environment variable
Health checks
These fields are under the top-level
health_check key.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
enabled
bool
false
|Enable health check endpoints
path
string
"/health"
|Custom health check endpoint path
readiness
object
|Readiness check configuration
readiness.allowed
number
100
|Maximum number of rejections allowed in a sampling interval before marking unready
readiness.interval
object
|Readiness check interval configuration
readiness.interval.sampling
duration
"5s"
|How often to check the rejection count
readiness.interval.unready
duration
"10s"
|How long to wait before recovering from unready state (default: 2 * sampling)
streamable_http transport. The health check feature is inspired by Apollo Router's health check implementation.
Introspection
These fields are under the top-level
introspection key. Learn more about the MCP introspection tools.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
execute
object
|Execution configuration for introspection
execute.enabled
bool
false
|Enable introspection for execution
introspect
object
|Introspection configuration for allowing clients to run introspection
introspect.enabled
bool
false
|Enable introspection requests
introspect.minify
bool
false
|Minify introspection results to reduce context window usage
search
object
|Search tool configuration
search.enabled
bool
false
|Enable search tool
search.index_memory_bytes
number
50000000
|Amount of memory used for indexing (in bytes)
search.leaf_depth
number
1
|Depth of subtype information to include from matching types
search.minify
bool
false
|Minify search results to reduce context window usage
validate
object
|Validation tool configuration
validate.enabled
bool
false
|Enable validation tool
Logging
These fields are under the top-level
logging key.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
level
oneOf ["trace", "debug", "info", "warn", "error"]
"info"
|The minimum log level to record
path
FilePath
|An output file path for logging. If not provided logging outputs to stdio/stderr.
rotation
oneOf ["minutely", "hourly", "daily", "never"]
"hourly"
|The log file rotation interval (if file logging is used)
Operation source
These fields are under the top-level
operations key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested
source key.
The default value for
source is
"infer".
|Source
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|GraphOS Collection
source
"collection"
|Load operations from a GraphOS collection
|GraphOS Collection
id
string
|The collection ID to use in GraphOS. Use
default for the default collection. Learn more.
|Introspection
source
"introspect"
|Load operations by introspecting the schema. Note: You must enable introspection to use this source
|Local
source
"local"
|Load operations from local GraphQL files or directories
|Local
paths
List<FilePath>
|Paths to GraphQL files or directories to search. Note: These paths are relative to the location from which you are running Apollo MCP Server.
|Manifest
source
"manifest"
|Load operations from a persisted queries manifest file
|Manifest
path
FilePath
|The path to the persisted query manifest
|Uplink
source
"uplink"
|Load operations from an uplink manifest. Note: This source requires an Apollo key and graph reference
|Infer
source
"infer"
|*
|Infer where to load operations based on other configuration options.
Overrides
These fields are under the top-level
overrides key.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
disable_type_description
bool
false
|Disable type descriptions to save on context-window space
disable_schema_description
bool
false
|Disable schema descriptions to save on context-window space
enable_explorer
bool
false
|Expose a tool that returns the URL to open a GraphQL operation in Apollo Explorer. Note: This requires a GraphOS graph reference
mutation_mode
oneOf ["none", "explicit", "all"]
"none"
|Defines the mutation access level for the MCP server
Schema source
These fields are under the top-level
schema key. The available fields depend on the value of the nested
source key.
The default value for
source is
"uplink".
|Source
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Local
source
"local"
|Load schema from local file
|Local
path
FilePath
|Path to the GraphQL schema
|Uplink
source
"uplink"
|*
|Fetch the schema from uplink. Note: This requires an Apollo key and graph reference
Transport
These fields are under the top-level
transport key, to configure running the MCP Server in different environments - stdio, Streamable HTTP or SSE (deprecated).
1transport:
2 type: stdio
The available fields depend on the value of the nested
type key:
stdio (default)
|Option
|Value
|Default Value
|Description
type
"stdio"
|*
|Use standard IO for communication between the server and client
Streamable HTTP
|Option
|Value
|Value Type
|Description
type
"streamable_http"
|Host the MCP server on the configuration, using streamable HTTP messages.
address
127.0.0.1 (default)
IpAddr
|The IP address to bind to
port
5000 (default)
u16
|The port to bind to
SSE (Deprecated, use StreamableHTTP)
|Option
|Value
|Value Type
|Description
type
"sse"
|Host the MCP server on the supplied config, using SSE for communication. Deprecated in favor of
StreamableHTTP
address
127.0.0.1 (default)
IpAddr
|The IP address to bind to
port
5000 (default)
u16
|The port to bind to
Auth
These fields are under the top-level
transport key, nested under the
auth key.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
servers
List<URL>
|List of upstream delegated OAuth servers (must support OIDC metadata discovery endpoint)
audiences
List<string>
|List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs
resource
string
|The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be
localhost when testing locally.
resource_documentation
string
|Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server
scopes
List<string>
|List of queryable OAuth scopes from the upstream OAuth servers
Below is an example configuration using
StreamableHTTP transport with authentication:
1transport:
2 type: streamable_http
3 auth:
4 # List of upstream delegated OAuth servers
5 # Note: These need to support the OIDC metadata discovery endpoint
6 servers:
7 - https://auth.example.com
8
9 # List of accepted audiences from upstream signed JWTs
10 # See: https://www.ory.sh/docs/hydra/guides/audiences
11 audiences:
12 - mcp.example.audience
13
14 # The externally available URL pointing to this MCP server. Can be `localhost`
15 # when testing locally.
16 # Note: Subpaths must be preserved here as well. So append `/mcp` if using
17 # Streamable HTTP or `/sse` is using SSE.
18 resource: https://hosted.mcp.server/mcp
19
20 # Optional link to more documentation relating to this MCP server.
21 resource_documentation: https://info.mcp.server
22
23 # List of queryable OAuth scopes from the upstream OAuth servers
24 scopes:
25 - read
26 - mcp
27 - profile