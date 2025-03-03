Deploy the MCP Server
You can deploy and operate the MCP server by:
Using the MCP server container or binary, which connects to an existing GraphQL API endpoint
Using the Apollo Runtime container, which includes both an MCP server as well as the Apollo router
Deploy the MCP Server container
Apollo MCP Server is available as a standalone docker container. Container images are downloadable using
the image
ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.
By default, the container expects all schema and operation files to be present in the
/data folder within the container
and that clients will use the Streamable HTTP transport on container port 5000.
An example
docker run command that runs the MCP Server for the space dev example:
1endpoint: https://thespacedevs-production.up.railway.app/
2operations:
3 source: local
4 paths:
5 - /data/operations/
6schema:
7 source: local
8 path: /data/api.graphql
docker run \
-it --rm \
--name apollo-mcp-server \
-p 5000:5000 \
-v <path to the preceding config>:/config.yaml \
-v $PWD/graphql/TheSpaceDevs:/data \
ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:latest /config.yaml
Deploy the MCP Server using the Apollo Runtime container
The Apollo Runtime container includes all services necessary to serve GraphQL and MCP requests, including the Router and MCP Server. It is the easiest way to operate a GraphQL API with MCP support.
To serve both MCP and GraphQL requests, both port
4000 and
5000 will need to be exposed. An example command which retrieves the schema from Uplink is:
1docker run \
2 -p 4000:4000 \
3 -p 5000:5000 \
4 --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
5 --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
6 --env MCP_ENABLE=1 \
7 --rm \
8 ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest
To learn more, review the Apollo Runtime container documentation.