E-Book

Choosing a GraphQL Architecture

Dive into the step-by-step guide that’s helped thousands of GraphQL champions implement a modernized GraphQL architecture.


What You'll Learn

Best practices for selecting your ideal architecture

How to compare options for GraphQL architectures

Tips for successful supergraph rollout

Take a major leap forward in accelerating developer velocity, cross-team collaboration, and tech modernization.

GraphQL is a transformative technology for many forward-thinking companies. However, choosing the wrong architecture can keep your organization from reaching its full potential with GraphQL. This ebook covers the benefits and pitfalls of different GraphQL architectures and makes a recommendation for why you should adopt a supergraph architecture.

