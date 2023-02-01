EVENTS

Tech Talk

Schema Design Best Practices with Apollo Federation

March 9| 10:00am - 10:45am PT

A well-designed schema is the foundation of any successful GraphQL API, and it’s even more essential when multiple teams collaborate together on a supergraph using Apollo Federation.

In this session, we’ll highlight many of the common GraphQL schema design best practices that apply to supergraphs, but we’ll also share important tips that will help subgraph maintainers create and iterate on the type definitions that they contribute to the overall schema as quickly and effectively as possible (and without unexpected breaking changes for clients!).

Meet the Speakers

Erik Bylund

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to design an expressive, demand-oriented schema for your federated graph that enhances predictability for API consumers through good governance practices

How to build your schema with developer ergonomics in mind, including establishing naming conventions and handling nullability and abstract types

How to leverage Apollo Studio to understand how your schema is being used and make informed choices about how to evolve it safely over time

© 2023 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service