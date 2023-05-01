Extending Apollo Router

Apollo Router is a high-performance GraphQL routing layer for supergraphs. It is also much easier to customize than its predecessor, Apollo Gateway. While it is written in Rust for performance, most of its core functionality such as header propagation and caching can be configured in YAML. More custom functionality is available through Rhai scripting or coprocessors, which can be written in the language of your choice.

In this session, you will learn what’s possible with Apollo Router’s extensibility model and how to decide which option will work best for various requirements. We also share tips on how to bootstrap your Apollo Router development environment and experience.

Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation