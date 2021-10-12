EVENTS/

GraphQL Summit

Implementing Federation Support in a Code First GraphQL Server

November 10|

Description

Learn how Pollen added support for Federation to Strawberry GraphQL, a code-first python library, by implementing support for schema directives.


Follow their journey through their first implementation, and how they migrated to a more generic approach by implementing schema directives.


Schema directives might not seem useful in a code first library, but in this talk, Patrick will show a few use cases that might make them worth trying!

Meet the Speakers

Patrick Arminio

Senior Backend Engineer, Pollen

What you'll learn

© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service