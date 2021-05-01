REST to GraphQL

From Endpoints to Capabilities

Description

GraphQL is a significant shift away from APIs as we know them today. As a result, it’s typical for graph adopters to find themselves applying REST-y practices to designing and building their graphs. Unfortunately, improperly implemented GraphQL APIs can give a wrong impression of the technology and undermine the graph’s benefits.

In this talk, we’ll walk through an example use case that will require us to integrate with a CRM tool. First, we’ll look at the REST approach, and then we’ll dive into designing and building the capability with GraphQL.