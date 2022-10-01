Register for Virtual GraphQL Summit - it's FREE! Watch keynotes, 50+ sessions and 60+ speakers from companies like Walmart Global Tech, Netflix, Intuit, and more.
GraphQL Summit October 2022

GraphQL Summit

Determining the Right Architecture Design When Adopting Apollo Federation

January 1

As teams think about creating or migrating their APIs to Apollo Federation, it can be perplexing, if not paralyzing, to decide where functionality should go in a distributed system.

In this session, Fidelity Investments share the techniques that have helped them identify and separate functionality, using time-tested engineering techniques, including domain-driven design, that teams can embrace to become productive faster.

Meet the Speakers

Maria Lucina

Director of Architecture, Maria Lucena

