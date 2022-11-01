Event Storm to Production Supergraph – a Domain-Driven Design Approach to GraphQL

January 1|
An enterprise system is typically a complex zoo of services and datastores with varying degrees of coupling. Such a brownfield scenario posits a major challenge for the successful design of a unified composition layer for the company’s data. This session discusses how to apply the technique of event storming to model event-driven architectures.
Meet the Speakers
Ryan Marsh
Digital Architect, Xolvio
What you'll learn
How to apply the technique of event storming to model event-driven architectures
How to directly translate such models to healthy schema design
How this approach helps strike the right balance between coupling and decoupling