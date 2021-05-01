Change at scale: how Expedia built a company-wide data graph

An integrated solution to take you from a POC to a centralized graph, across thousands of engineers.
Tools for collaboration, observability, federation, and more.
Develop
A central access point and hub for your team to stay up-to-date.
Deliver
Automatic tests for breaking changes in CI, and more.
Observe
Full insight into exactly how your graph is being used.
Apollo Client
Manage your full app's state and connect to queries seamlessly.
Apollo Federation
A single data graph composed from multiple underlying services.
Tooling
Devtools and editor extenions for support directly in your workflow.
Using GraphQL Fragments for safer, cleaner, and faster code
by Tim Hingston
Introducing Build Checks and Webhooks In Apollo Studio
by Caydie Tran
9 Ways To Secure your GraphQL API — GraphQL Security Checklist
by Khalil Stemmler
Using Subscriptions with Your Federated Data Graph
by Mandi Wise
Enterprise
Learn more about how we can help you make one uniform graph for your entire organization.
Customers
Learn how Apollo is transforming the way industry leaders build apps.
Guide
Read Apollo’s guide to scaling GraphQL in the Enterprise
Security
Get in touch with us to request our SOC2 certificate.
GRAPHQL SUMMIT
Event Description
How do you convince leadership and several hundred engineers to change the way you’ve always built products and embrace GraphQL
Join a panel discussion to learn how Expedia successfully navigated obstacles on its way to a company-wide GraphQL platform.
How to be balance autonomy and consistency while ensuring you can scale your graph
Why empathy and overcommunication to build trust are critical to a successful graph rollout
How to break down a large-scale change into manageable milestones
How to successfully market the data graph to teams inside your company
Amy Heinen
Distinguished Program Manager at Expedia
Chris Winsor
Principal Software Engineer at Expedia
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion at Apollo GraphQL