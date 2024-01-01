Design a Resilient API Strategy with GraphQL

What you'll learn

The requirements and considerations for creating a resilient API strategy that helps teams confidently ship How organizations can use GraphQL as a composable abstraction layer that complements API technologies like RESTful APIs How architects from Fortune 500 enterprises like Volvo, Netflix, and Wayfair use GraphQL in their API strategy

Resilient architectures grant us the freedom and flexibility to grow and change our systems with the needs of the business. This requirement presents challenges for Platform Architects at the API layer, who must also ensure stability at all times. Providing API resiliency alongside stability is a requirement and a competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world. API platform resiliency enables your organization to deliver better features and more offerings across any interface customers desire.

This white paper investigates the escalating complexity between the Presentation and Application tiers. It outlines how GraphQL is enabling engineering leaders and platform teams to create a resilient strategy for their API platform.