Why is GraphQL important?

Today, users expect high-quality personalized experiences that are available on all of their devices. You need to build these apps on top of an ever-increasing number of data services. How do you manage this development complexity?
The point-to-point nature of REST, a procedural API technology, forces the authors of services and clients to coordinate each use case ahead of time. When frontend teams must constantly ask backend teams for new endpoints, often with each new screen in an app, development is dramatically slowed down. Both teams need to move fast independently.
GraphQL decouples apps from services by introducing a flexible query language. Instead of a custom API for each screen, app developers describe the data they need, service developers describe what they can supply, and GraphQL automatically matches the two together. Teams ship faster across more platforms, with new levels of visibility and control over how their data is used.