March 8, 2023

Announcing the end-of-life schedule for Apollo CLI service commands

Caydie Tran
Engineering Manager

The Apollo CLI service commands are now officially deprecated and will reach their final end of life on April 28th, 2023.

Note: Apollo will continue to provide support for the Apollo CLI client commands.

Rover is the command line interface for managing and maintaining graphs through GraphOS with over 10 million all-time downloads and over 4 million command invocations per day. If you are still using Apollo CLI’s service commands and would like to migrate to the Rover CLI, please refer to this migration guide.

For more information regarding Apollo’s software lifecycle policies and an up-to-date list of actively maintained software versions, please visit the Apollo launch stages documentation.

