November 19, 2021
GraphQL Summit Recap: Everything We Launched
GraphQL Summit welcomed more than 10,000 developers and engineering leaders virtually on November 10 & 11 for two days of sessions, panels, and workshops. New for the fall Summit, attendees could choose from two session tracks (Build and Scale) on Day 1. The Build Track offered best practices for building, testing, and maintaining GraphQL. The […]
October 5, 2021
GraphQL Summit Agenda Preview
Get ready for GraphQL Summit taking place November 10-11! Explore the future of GraphQL with community champions and experts in this two-day interactive virtual conference dedicated to building, managing, and scaling with the graph. A Jam-Packed AgendaNew for the Fall Summit, we’ll be running two concurrent tracks: Build and Scale, so you can stay focused […]
March 10, 2021
How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL
Square started their journey in 2009 with a credit card reader that plugged into the iPhone and iPhone app using a single Ruby on on Rail service. Since then, they have grown into an international company providing a suite of products and platforms to help businesses and individuals participate in the economy. In our webinar, […]