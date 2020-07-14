June 11, 2019

What’s new in Apollo Client 2.6

Apollo Client 2.6 is a backwards-compatible update that fixes bugs and provides new options (namely, assumeImmutableResults, freezeResults, and returnPartialData) for rendering components faster and more smoothly. These changes lay the groundwork for the next major version of Apollo Client, whose interrelated goals and guiding principles we think you will find both compelling and worth understanding: 🔏 Immutability of […]