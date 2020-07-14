Latest Announcement Frontend posts

July 14, 2020

Announcing the Release of Apollo Client 3.0

AnnouncementFrontend

Today we’re thrilled to announce the official release of Apollo Client 3.0! This release is the culmination of 55 betas, 14 release candidates, and hundreds of resolved issues and merged pull requests over the past eleven months. Phew! To everyone who’s tried out AC3 during this extended beta period, thank you. We couldn’t have reached […]

August 6, 2019

Apollo Client, now with React Hooks

AnnouncementFrontend

Our mission is to make Apollo Client the most modern and frictionless state management solution for React developers. As the React community has evolved and pioneered new UI development best practices over time, we’ve ensured that Apollo Client adopts and upholds those practices. In keeping with that tradition, today we’re thrilled to announce the addition of React […]

June 11, 2019

What’s new in Apollo Client 2.6

AnnouncementFrontendFrontend

Apollo Client 2.6 is a backwards-compatible update that fixes bugs and provides new options (namely, assumeImmutableResults, freezeResults, and returnPartialData) for rendering components faster and more smoothly. These changes lay the groundwork for the next major version of Apollo Client, whose interrelated goals and guiding principles we think you will find both compelling and worth understanding: 🔏 Immutability of […]

March 1, 2018

A first look at Async React + Apollo

by Peggy Rayzis
February 15, 2018

Zero-config GraphQL state management

by Peggy Rayzis

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

