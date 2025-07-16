Announcing GraphQL Summit by Apollo 2025: Connect Everything. Build Anything.

The world’s largest and longest-running GraphQL event returns to San Francisco with 30+ sessions on building agents, MCP services, and modern API platforms

Whether you’re building mobile apps, web experiences, or preparing for an agentic future, the challenge is the same: orchestrating your organization’s APIs is far more complex than it appears. And that’s why leading organizations are turning to GraphQL as their API orchestration layer.

At Indeed, they’re reimagining talent discovery with GraphQL as the central interface between agents to enable a seamless, intelligent hiring experience. Intuit is building smart tools to eliminate bottlenecks, enabling developers to ship their supergraph with speed and confidence. And at Booking.com, they’re continuously modernizing their architecture to stay ahead of their scale, reduce operational overhead and improve performance.

And we’re excited to welcome these industry leaders to the stage to share more at our next GraphQL Summit by Apollo 2025, our flagship event and the 8th annual edition of the conference that started it all, taking place October 6-8, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

A Declarative Approach to Building Connected Applications

This year marks a special milestone – it’s been 10 years since the GraphQL specification was first made available to the world. A decade of innovation, adoption, and transformation in how we think about APIs and connected systems.

And with GraphQL emerging as the API orchestration layer that makes today and tomorrow’s applications possible, this year’s Summit addresses the questions that matter most: How do you build systems that can truly connect everything while maintaining security and performance? How do you architect APIs that enable teams to build anything, from traditional applications to AI-powered experiences?

GraphQL has evolved far beyond a query language. What started by reimagining web and mobile development is now expanding into new frontiers. Engineering teams are exploring how Apollo serves as the API orchestration layer for emerging use cases like AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) services, and interconnected systems.

Industry Leaders Share Real-World Breakthroughs

The early speaker lineup demonstrates the breadth and depth of Graph-based API Orchestration innovation happening across industries:

Christian Ernst , Senior Software Engineer at Booking.com, details “Inside Booking.com’s Router Rollout: Powering Product and Platform at Massive Scale,” offering insights from one of the world’s largest travel platforms.

Jeffrey Russum , Principal Software Engineer at Indeed, delivers “Powering Indeed’s Agentic Talent Scout with Federated Subscriptions,” revealing how the world’s largest job platform is building AI-powered experiences with GraphQL federation.

Oleks Bidiuk , Software Engineer, at Intuit, presents “Stop Reviewing Schemas: How Intuit’s AI Schema Co-Pilot Made Developers Faster by Automating Governance,” demonstrating how one of the world’s largest financial platforms eliminates governance bottlenecks at scale.

Dhanik Alkegama , Engineering Manager – Platform Services at N-able, shares “Certified to Scale: How N-able Hit 1300% GraphQL Growth in 12 Months,” providing proven strategies for explosive GraphQL adoption.

Rohit Gupta , Platform Product Manager, and Bhavana Sree Pallempati , Software Engineer, Wayfair, presents “AI Meets PlatformOps: Auto-Mocking and Documenting Schemas at Wayfair with GenAI,” showing how GraphQL enables rapid innovation in e-commerce.

Hen Perez, Field CTO for API Infrastructure at Wiz, presents “How Wiz Is Reimagining Partner Integrations with Apollo MCP,” demonstrating cutting-edge approaches to partner connectivity in the cybersecurity space.

What You’ll Experience

GraphQL Summit 2025 delivers unparalleled learning and networking opportunities:

Keynotes featuring industry leaders sharing transformative insights on the future of GraphQL and connected systems.

Breakout Sessions covering real-world implementations, best practices, and cutting-edge use cases from companies successfully deploying GraphQL at scale.

Meet the Apollo Experts sessions providing direct access to the team behind Federation and Apollo’s latest innovations.

Connectors Hackathon where you can get hands-on experience building with Apollo’s newest tools and technologies.

AI + Connectors Certification to validate your expertise in building AI-powered applications with GraphQL.

Beyond technical content, GraphQL Summit creates opportunities to connect with the broader GraphQL ecosystem. The conference includes a welcome reception, evening event celebration, and plenty of space for networking, connection, and demos throughout the event.

Partnership opportunities are available – reach out to events@apollographql.com if interested in partnering.

Ready to Connect Everything and Build Anything?

Join us in San Francisco at the Hyatt Regency on October 6-8, 2025, to learn from the best, connect with innovators, and discover how GraphQL can unlock new possibilities for your organization.

Early bird registration is now open at $599 with special rates available for Apollo customers and community contributors. Early bird pricing ends August 1, 2025.

Register now at www.graphqlsummit.com.

Thank you to our community and partners for the privilege of working together and delivering more and more impact with GraphQL, every day.

Here’s to GraphQL Summit 2025!