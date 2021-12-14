Latest Apollo Client posts

December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

Apollo ClientFrontendGraphQL

This is a guest post by Rares Matei, senior engineer at Nrwl.io. He created a course on Apollo Client called Manage State in React Apps with Apollo Client and GraphQL. The course is free to take up until December 17th, 2021. Intro Apollo Client has a unique position in our front-end apps: like a proxy […]

September 29, 2021

How to Filter and Search using Variables in Apollo Client

Apollo Client

You know how to query data from Apollo Client using the useQuery hook, but what about searching and filtering it? How does that work? In this post, we’ll walk through a tiny React and Apollo Client example demonstrating how to set up queries that let you search and filter using variables. Just want the code?: […]

May 31, 2021

Using GraphQL Fragments for safer, cleaner, and faster code

Apollo ClientFragmentsGraphQL

Whether you’re just getting started with building GraphQL applications or you’ve done it for years, you probably have a decent understanding of what GraphQL queries are. But what about GraphQL fragments?   In this article, we’ll delve into some common use-cases where fragments shine, learn how to get the most out of them, and hopefully, I’ll inspire […]

March 9, 2021

Getting Started With Apollo Client in Next.js

by Kurt Kemple
January 29, 2021

Redux to Apollo: Data Access Patterns

by Dan Reynolds
November 16, 2020

When To Use Refetch Queries in Apollo Client

by Khalil Stemmler
November 11, 2020

Building a Next.js App with Apollo Client & Slash GraphQL

by Apoorv Vardhan
July 17, 2020

Introducing the Apollo Client Best Practices Series

by Khalil Stemmler
July 17, 2020

Apollo Client & Client-side Architecture Basics

by Khalil Stemmler
July 17, 2020

Local State Management with Reactive Variables

by Khalil Stemmler

