January 29, 2021

Redux to Apollo: Data Access Patterns

As part of NerdWallet’s migration from our React-Redux code base to client state management using Apollo, we’ve been exploring how to effectively implement data access patterns, side-effects handling, and other aspects of client state management using GraphQL and Apollo Client. This first post examines how we accomplish effective data access, filtering and transformation on the […]

July 17, 2020

Apollo Client & Client-side Architecture Basics

Architecture is the foundation, the skeleton, that sets your project up for success. It’s the stuff that we wish we got right from the start because making drastic architectural changes, later on, can be challenging and time-consuming. Today, we React developers have tools like Context, Hooks, Redux, and xState. We write code that deals with […]

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

