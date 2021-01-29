Latest Apollo Client Architecture posts
January 29, 2021
Redux to Apollo: Data Access Patterns
As part of NerdWallet’s migration from our React-Redux code base to client state management using Apollo, we’ve been exploring how to effectively implement data access patterns, side-effects handling, and other aspects of client state management using GraphQL and Apollo Client. This first post examines how we accomplish effective data access, filtering and transformation on the […]
July 17, 2020
Apollo Client & Client-side Architecture Basics
Architecture is the foundation, the skeleton, that sets your project up for success. It’s the stuff that we wish we got right from the start because making drastic architectural changes, later on, can be challenging and time-consuming. Today, we React developers have tools like Context, Hooks, Redux, and xState. We write code that deals with […]