November 16, 2020

When To Use Refetch Queries in Apollo Client

Apollo ClientCachingFrontendHow-to

One of the most common use cases front-end developers face is re-render the UI after executing a mutation and changing something in the backend. To solve this problem, a lot of developers like to use the refetchQueries API. For example, if I wanted to add a todo to a list of todos, I might pass […]

July 17, 2020

Local State Management with Reactive Variables

Apollo ClientCaching

In Apollo Client & Client-side Architecture Basics, we learned that most client-side apps work with a couple of different types of state. When we talk about local state management, we’re referring to the pattern of attaching properties and objects that only exist on the client-side. That’s shared (global) state. shared (global) state is state that we sometimes don’t want […]

July 17, 2020

Demystifying Cache Normalization

Apollo ClientCachingFrontend

Apollo Client provides APIs for building rich client applications by normalizing, caching, and making sense of complex GraphQL data.

May 13, 2020

Dispatch This: Using Apollo Client 3 as a State Management Solution

by Khalil Stemmler

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

