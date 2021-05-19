Apollo Client [React]— How to Query on Click

Last updated May 19, 2021

Sometimes, you don’t want to fetch data right away- but instead, you’d like to fetch data manually in response to some sort of event, like a button click!

In this quick article, I’ll show you how to use the useLazyQuery hook to manually trigger client-side GraphQL queries.

Project setup & demo

We’re using Apollo Client 3 with React Hooks, and Trevor Blades’ Countries API.

You can find the entirety of the code in a Codesandbox here: https://codesandbox.io/s/apollo-client-uselazyquery-example-6ui35

Fetching data in response to a click event

Here’s the relevant code sample, we import useLazyQuery from @apollo/client , write a GET_COUNTRIES query, and define the getCountries function that we use to invoke the query.

import React from "react" ; import { useLazyQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; import gql from "graphql-tag" ; const GET_COUNTRIES = gql ` { countries { code name } } ` ; export function DelayedCountries ( ) { const [ getCountries , { loading , data } ] = useLazyQuery ( GET_COUNTRIES ) ; if ( loading ) return < p > Loading ... </ p > ; if ( data && data . countries ) { console . log ( data . countries ) ; } return ( < div > < button onClick = { ( ) => getCountries ( ) } > Click me to print all countries! </ button > { data && data . countries && data . countries . map ( ( c , i ) => < div key = { i } > { c . name } </ div > ) </ div > ) ; }

When the page first loads, it should look pretty empty as shown below.

A page with a button that, when pressed, will invoke a query.

But when you click the button, it should run the GET_COUNTRIES query and populate the data variable with a countries object containing the result of our query.

We can see that it worked because we’re presented with all the country names!

A mapped list of countries fetched after calling the GET_COUNTRIES query in response to a button click.

That’s it! That’s how to execute queries manually with @apollo/client .

