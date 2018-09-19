Latest Apollo Client Performance posts
September 19, 2018
Batching Client GraphQL Queries
Modern apps are chatty—they require a lot of data, and thus make a lot of requests to underlying services to fulfill those needs. Layering GraphQL over your services solves this issue, since it encapsulates multiple requests into a single operation, avoiding the cost of multiple round trips. While GraphQL encourages this style of data fetching, […]
June 29, 2016
Query batching in Apollo
You don’t need anything fancy to load some data from a GraphQL server. All you need for a basic client is a POST request that sends a query down to the server and gets a result back. However, GraphQL queries include a lot of useful information that can be used to make your application faster […]