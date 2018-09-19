Latest Apollo Client Performance posts

ArchitectureCachingNext jsPagination
Performance
PollingSubscriptions
September 19, 2018

Batching Client GraphQL Queries

Apollo ClientFrontendHow-toPerformance

Modern apps are chatty—they require a lot of data, and thus make a lot of requests to underlying services to fulfill those needs. Layering GraphQL over your services solves this issue, since it encapsulates multiple requests into a single operation, avoiding the cost of multiple round trips. While GraphQL encourages this style of data fetching, […]

June 29, 2016

Query batching in Apollo

Apollo ClientPerformance

You don’t need anything fancy to load some data from a GraphQL server. All you need for a basic client is a POST request that sends a query down to the server and gets a result back. However, GraphQL queries include a lot of useful information that can be used to make your application faster […]

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help