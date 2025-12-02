Apollo Strengthens Its San Francisco Presence for the Agentic Era

Today, we’re excited to share that Apollo GraphQL is opening its new San Francisco headquarters at 201 California Street, between Embarcadero and Jackson Square.

Apollo has always had a presence in San Francisco, but this move represents a deliberate strengthening of that footprint to support our mission of helping developers build the world. The new office expands our capacity and is designed to foster collaboration, customer meetings, and opportunities for our team to connect and build relationships. More importantly, this move reinforces our long-term investment in San Francisco as a center of innovation and talent – with the AI landscape evolving at an extraordinary pace, being present where the most important technical conversations are happening is critical.

We’ll also continue to remain a distributed company; remote work is core to how we operate and we are actively hiring across a number of roles. But there’s no substitute for what happens when great minds gather in one space during moments of technical inflection. Having a dedicated office in San Francisco allows us to accelerate thinking and decision-making while building at the forefront of a new agentic era.

If you’re in the city, let us know. We’d love to see you.