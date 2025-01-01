Contact us
Start for free

Apollo GraphOS
Operator

The Kubernetes Operator for GraphOS Runtime.

Install the operator

What is Apollo GraphOS Operator? 

Apollo GraphOS Operator is a Kubernetes operator that declaratively deploys and manages GraphQL environments at scale. Using Kubernetes-native workflows, the operator streamlines GraphOS Runtime operations, automates schema publishing, composition, deployment and monitoring - freeing your teams to focus on delivering seamless user experiences instead of managing infrastructure.

Kubernetes-native GraphQL management

Declarative management

Manage your GraphOS Router fleets and schema rollouts seamlessly with Kubernetes-native, GitOps-friendly workflows.

Safe deployments*

Safely deploy schema changes with progressive rollouts, instant rollbacks, and real-time monitoring integrated with observability tools.

*coming soon

Flexible workflows

Choose Kubernetes-native declarative workflows or the intuitive GraphOS Studio UI, aligning with your team preferences and existing DevOps practices.

Why Apollo GraphOS Operator?

Image hero

Increase development velocity

  • Declaratively configure and scale GraphOS Router fleets the same way as Kubernetes

  • Automatically detect schema updates, trigger composition, and deploy updated supergraphs using the same declarative, GitOps-friendly workflows you rely on for other Kubernetes workloads

  • Spin up ephemeral environments to validate schema changes early in the development cycle

Image hero

Flexible workflows

  • Use Kubernetes manifests or GraphOS Studio UI for management

  • Works with subgraphs distributed across single, multiple, or hybrid Kubernetes clusters as well as external systems

Image hero

Integrated monitoring

  • Monitor status and health using Kubernetes events and resource statuses

  • Integrate directly with observability solutions like Datadog

Image hero

Safe deployments

coming soon

  • Gradually roll out schema changes to a small set of your GraphOS Runtime fleet and validate changes before a full rollout to production

  • If an issue appears, instantly revert to the previous schema - no recomposition or lengthy checks required

Featured Resources