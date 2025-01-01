Explore the Apollo GraphOS Operator documentation
What is Apollo GraphOS Operator?
Apollo GraphOS Operator is a Kubernetes operator that declaratively deploys and manages GraphQL environments at scale. Using Kubernetes-native workflows, the operator streamlines GraphOS Runtime operations, automates schema publishing, composition, deployment and monitoring - freeing your teams to focus on delivering seamless user experiences instead of managing infrastructure.
Kubernetes-native GraphQL management
Declarative management
Manage your GraphOS Router fleets and schema rollouts seamlessly with Kubernetes-native, GitOps-friendly workflows.
Safe deployments*
Safely deploy schema changes with progressive rollouts, instant rollbacks, and real-time monitoring integrated with observability tools.
*coming soon
Flexible workflows
Choose Kubernetes-native declarative workflows or the intuitive GraphOS Studio UI, aligning with your team preferences and existing DevOps practices.
Why Apollo GraphOS Operator?
Increase development velocity
Declaratively configure and scale GraphOS Router fleets the same way as Kubernetes
Automatically detect schema updates, trigger composition, and deploy updated supergraphs using the same declarative, GitOps-friendly workflows you rely on for other Kubernetes workloads
Spin up ephemeral environments to validate schema changes early in the development cycle
Flexible workflows
Use Kubernetes manifests or GraphOS Studio UI for management
Works with subgraphs distributed across single, multiple, or hybrid Kubernetes clusters as well as external systems
Integrated monitoring
Monitor status and health using Kubernetes events and resource statuses
Integrate directly with observability solutions like Datadog
Safe deployments
coming soon
Gradually roll out schema changes to a small set of your GraphOS Runtime fleet and validate changes before a full rollout to production
If an issue appears, instantly revert to the previous schema - no recomposition or lengthy checks required
