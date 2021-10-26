Latest Backend Architecture posts

October 26, 2021

Where Does GraphQL Fit In the Stack? – Modern App Development with GraphQL

ArchitectureBackend

GraphQL is a popular language, and it’s getting more popular by the day. We hear front-end developers, mobile developers, and back-end developers talking about GraphQL. So it’s clear that developers use GraphQL across the stack. But where exactly does GraphQL fit in the stack, and what benefits do you gain by using it? In this […]

August 3, 2021

Introducing Open Telemetry for Apollo Federation

AnnouncementArchitectureBackendPerformanceTesting

How do you debug or optimize a request as it travels through all the layers of your stack: from the client, through the Apollo Gateway, through your subgraph services, all the way to your databases? First, you need visibility into what your code is doing during that request, regardless of how that work is distributed […]

November 12, 2020

The Evolution of GraphQL at Scale

ArchitectureBackend

Most organizations’ adventures with GraphQL start with one team looking for a way to solve one of the most significant frontend development problems in a microservice architecture: how to get all the data your app needs without making a million and one service calls. For a frontend engineer, that promise of getting all the data […]

November 4, 2020

Schema Services: Transitioning Towards a Federated Architecture

by Andy Roberts
June 21, 2016

How to structure GraphQL server code

by Jonas Helfer

