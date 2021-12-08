Schema Design

Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]
Welcome to part 2 of our blog series exploring the best practices for guiding the development of GraphQL schemas at your company. In part 1, we reviewed the first five best practices, and here we’ll cover the second five. If you’d prefer a lean-back version of all ten, check out a recording of my talk […]
Schemas are at the center of GraphQL’s ability to capture a shared and a unified representation of our data, services, and digital capabilities. Yet, how do we manage a process for agreeing on this representation? How do we ensure it balances the needs of all the parties involved, and leads to the outcomes we seek? […]