Latest Backend Schema Design posts

ArchitectureAuthCachingData SourcesFederationFile UploadsPerformance
Schema Design
SubscriptionsTestingValidation
December 8, 2021

Designing Your First GraphQL Schema

BasicsSchema Design

Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]

August 30, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 2 of 2)

GraphQL ChampionsSchema Design

Welcome to part 2 of our blog series exploring the best practices for guiding the development of GraphQL schemas at your company. In part 1, we reviewed the first five best practices, and here we’ll cover the second five. If you’d prefer a lean-back version of all ten, check out a recording of my talk […]

August 19, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 1 of 2)

GraphQL ChampionsSchema Design

Schemas are at the center of GraphQL’s ability to capture a shared and a unified representation of our data, services, and digital capabilities. Yet, how do we manage a process for agreeing on this representation? How do we ensure it balances the needs of all the parties involved, and leads to the outcomes we seek? […]

Read more

June 1, 2018

GraphQL Schema Design: Building Evolvable Schemas

by Marc-André Giroux
May 16, 2018

Three ways to represent your GraphQL schema

by Sashko Stubailo
April 12, 2018

Modularizing your GraphQL schema code

by Dhaivat Pandya

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help