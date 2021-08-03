Latest Backend Testing posts
August 3, 2021
Introducing Open Telemetry for Apollo Federation
How do you debug or optimize a request as it travels through all the layers of your stack: from the client, through the Apollo Gateway, through your subgraph services, all the way to your databases? First, you need visibility into what your code is doing during that request, regardless of how that work is distributed […]
April 11, 2016
Mocking your server with just one line of code
(Editor’s note — the concepts in this post are accurate, but some the code samples don’t demonstrate new usage patterns. After reading, consult the graphql-tools docs to see how to use mocking today.) Do you think mocking your backend is always a tedious task? If you do, reading this article will probably change your mind… Mocking is […]