Latest Backend Testing posts

ArchitectureAuthCachingData SourcesFederationFile UploadsPerformanceSchema DesignSubscriptions
Testing
Validation
August 3, 2021

Introducing Open Telemetry for Apollo Federation

AnnouncementArchitectureBackendPerformanceTesting

How do you debug or optimize a request as it travels through all the layers of your stack: from the client, through the Apollo Gateway, through your subgraph services, all the way to your databases? First, you need visibility into what your code is doing during that request, regardless of how that work is distributed […]

April 11, 2016

Mocking your server with just one line of code

BackendTesting

(Editor’s note — the concepts in this post are accurate, but some the code samples don’t demonstrate new usage patterns. After reading, consult the graphql-tools docs to see how to use mocking today.) Do you think mocking your backend is always a tedious task? If you do, reading this article will probably change your mind… Mocking is […]

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

Company

Community

Help