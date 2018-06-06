Latest Backend Validation posts
June 6, 2018
GraphQL validation using directives
This is a guest post by James Mortemore, who is a software engineer at YLD. He has an extensive background in API development & enterprise integration architecture. Out of the box, GraphQL supports validating your inputs based on type information. For example, you can ensure that an argument is a particular scalar type, such as String or […]