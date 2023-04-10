Apollo Changelog: Apr 10, 2023

Stay in the know
Apollo iOS 1.1
The latest version of Apollo iOS enables manual initialization of generated models. This makes it easier to write manual data to the cache, spin up models for unit tests, create UI fixtures (loading states and Swift UI previews), and more! Additionally, this release comes with support for HTTP multipart subscriptions. In most cases, upgrading to 1.1 should require no changes to your code, so you can update today!
Office hours
We’re kicking off a new series of live streams in our Discord server where we invite you to learn what Apollonauts are up to and ask any questions you have. The first will feature Anthony Miller, a maintainer of Apollo iOS. Join us on April 20th at 1 pm PDT, and let us know who you’d like to hear from next!
Summit short cuts
We have two more shortened talks from Summit 2022 available on our YouTube channel! First up is a talk from Samuel Vazquez describing how Expedia creates their experience-oriented graph and their custom solution to batching multiple operations.
Interested in doing localization in your GraphQL server? Dominic Chambers presents Babylon’s solution to this using a federated subgraph:
Rapid roundup
- You can now upload files within Apollo Explorer.
- Router 1.14.0 has some improvements to coprocessors and helm charts.
- Work in financial services? The Apollo solutions team has created a solutions page to illustrate how GraphOS can solve common problems in your industry.
- New tech note: “Does Apollo Router replace my API gateway?”
- “Learn at Summit”, a curated list of shortened talks from GraphQL Summit 2022
Community spotlight
Thank you to all of the folks who’ve submitted talks for GraphQL Summit! We’re incredibly excited about the variety of talks and are hard at work reviewing. If you’ve submitted a talk, expect to hear from us by April 28. If you haven’t submitted a talk, you have until the end of today. Stay tuned for more Summit announcements later this year!
There are several new releases improving Federation support across the ecosystem:
- Python: Graphene now supports Federation v2 🎉
- Python: Ariadne added support for
@interfaceObject
- Scala: Caliban added support for
@interfaceObjectand
@composeDirective
Escape recently put out a blog post challenging the conventional wisdom that GraphQL introspection should be disabled in production. What do you think? How are you using introspection? We’re starting discussion threads for all blog posts in our Discord server and we’d love to hear your thoughts!
