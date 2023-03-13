March 13, 2023

Apollo Changelog: March 13, 2023

Dylan Anthony

More manageable GraphOS organizations

Two new features in Apollo Studio make it easier than ever to manage your organization. 

Your graphs are now all in one place and searchable, so you can find what you need with fewer clicks!

There’s also a new breakdown of billing usage on the dashboard tab for organization admins.

Avoiding GraphQL pitfalls

In our latest Summit short, Stephen Spalding from Netflix warns us about “microservice madness” and “schema anarchy”.

Dynamic templates in Rover

Rover 0.13.0 now fetches subgraph templates from a GraphQL API, meaning users can get access to new templates without waiting for a new release of Rover! With this change, we’re also opening up submissions of community templates, so if you’d like your very own subgraph template to be available from Rover, submit an issue.

Rapid roundup

Community spotlight

Volvo Car Mobility’s blog series on Federation continues with a new post on subgraph dependencies. Be sure to check out the whole series to learn about their journey!

Looking to add GraphQL to an Android app? Philipp Lackner released a video tutorial using Apollo Kotlin:

Written by

Dylan Anthony

