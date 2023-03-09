Apollo GraphQL is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Enterprise of 2023

Whether you’re buying gifts on Wayfair, booking a trip on Expedia or Booking.com, or looking for houses on Zillow, you’re using a supergraph. It’s the kind of technology that is rarely seen or talked about by the general public. Supergraphs impact not only how quickly developer teams can move, but the pace at which organizations can introduce and innovate products and services.

That’s why Apollo is proud to announce that we were featured as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Enterprise of 2023. It’s an honor to be among peers who are pushing technology forward at such a rapid pace. This list included anything from AI-powered copywriters to platforms that provision compute solutions that are 35 times faster than what we see now. We are proud not only of our amazing team for this accomplishment, but for the customers that put their trust in us. This group of pioneers decided it was time to build apps in a new and better way. Their progress fuels us to bring our technology to more people around the globe.

The next 1000 graphs

Apollo sought to get 100 flagship customers on a supergraph, and we accomplished that. But that’s not enough. A supergraph can ensure that your identity is unified across your healthcare group to ensure you get the care you need. Graph technology makes it easier for a bank to roll out new lending offerings to any user with a connected mobile device. Apps help people solve problems, and a supergraph is a core technology that empowers developers to build better apps in less time. We are excited for Apollo’s next chapter, and we hope you are too.