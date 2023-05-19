Apollo Changelog: May 19, 2023

Having trouble keeping up with all of these Changelogs? You can get notified about every new Apollo blog post in our Discord server!
ApolloGraphOS Enterprise self service trial
ApolloGraphOS Enterprise is now available for a self service trial to the developer community.
Apollo Kotlin office hours’ stream recording
A couple of weeks ago we had our second office hour livestream, all about Apollo Kotlin! Head over to the blog post to rewatch it or read the transcript!
And, speaking of Apollo Kotlin, the first alpha for version 4 was released a few days ago!
Can’t wait for the next office hours? I have good news, then! The next office hours is coming very soon, on the 30th of May at 14:00 UTC to be exact. Lenz will be joining us to talk about Apollo Client! Register here.
Apollo Router v1.19.0
We released Apollo Router v1.19.0 a few hours ago! This release includes improvements on both CPU usage and memory utilization, a new
require_authentication feature for GraphOS, an update to Federation 2.4.5 (which brings improvements to the query planner), and many more improvements, you can read the full changelog here!
Rapid roundup
- GraphQL summit sessions have been announced! There’s lot of exciting talks!
- Our livestream about using Apollo Client with Next.js 13’s App directory is coming up next week, on the 25th of May at 13:00 UTC. Register here!
- Interested in customizing the Router? A tech talk on May 25th will help you get started.
- GraphQL Summit Workshops have been announced—register today to secure your spot!
Written by
Patrick Arminio
