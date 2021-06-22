Latest Community Frontend posts
June 22, 2021
8 Free to Use GraphQL APIs for Your Projects and Demos
Whether you’re trying to build a demo, create a workshop, or learn how GraphQL works, it’s nice to have some examples to reference instead of having to build your own. While Apollo Server makes building your own API a delight, sometimes you don’t want to get your hands dirty if you don’t have to. As […]
March 13, 2020
First Impressions with Apollo Client 3
I’ve been using the Apollo platform for almost two years now. I’ve used it on several commercial applications, and it’s become one of my all-time favorite frameworks. With the upcoming release of Apollo Client 3, I thought it would be an excellent time to test out the latest beta and write about some of the […]