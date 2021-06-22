Latest Community Frontend posts

June 22, 2021

8 Free to Use GraphQL APIs for Your Projects and Demos

Whether you’re trying to build a demo, create a workshop, or learn how GraphQL works, it’s nice to have some examples to reference instead of having to build your own. While Apollo Server makes building your own API a delight, sometimes you don’t want to get your hands dirty if you don’t have to. As […]

March 13, 2020

First Impressions with Apollo Client 3

I’ve been using the Apollo platform for almost two years now. I’ve used it on several commercial applications, and it’s become one of my all-time favorite frameworks. With the upcoming release of Apollo Client 3, I thought it would be an excellent time to test out the latest beta and write about some of the […]

Recent posts

December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

by Martin Bonnin
December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

by Parul Schroff
December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

by Rares Matei

