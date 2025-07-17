I’m Apollo’s new CEO

If you’ve been following Apollo over the years, you may have seen me on stage at GraphQL Summit or read some of my blog posts here. Today I’m thrilled to share that I’m stepping into the CEO role at Apollo.

It’s an exciting time for GraphQL and Apollo. GraphQL has become the standard for how the world’s most ambitious companies connect their systems. What started as a better way to build mobile apps is now the foundation for everything from Netflix’s content platform to how Indeed is building AI-powered hiring experiences.

And now with agents and MCP, teams need an AI-native API platform that can meet the moment. GraphQL is uniquely suited to these needs – as I wrote about last month, the declarative nature that makes GraphQL great for apps makes it perfect for AI systems that need deterministic execution, policy enforcement, and efficiency.

As I’ve shared in my writing and talks over the years, I’ve been obsessed with getting GraphQL into the hands of every developer who’s wrestling with API complexity. Now as CEO, I get to focus entirely on accelerating that mission. The infrastructure we’ve built is handling billions of requests daily for companies whose products you use every day. Now we’re ready to scale that impact.

Our outgoing CEO Geoff Schmidt, creator of GraphQL Federation (with Martijn Walraven) and our cofounder, will remain at Apollo in a new role focused on advancing our technology and moving the GraphQL ecosystem forward. I’m grateful for his leadership and partnership as we enter this next chapter together.

The teams building tomorrow’s applications – from AI-powered interfaces to real-time collaborative tools – are already choosing GraphQL as their foundation. At GraphQL Summit in San Francisco this October, you’ll hear directly from engineering leaders at companies like Intuit, Indeed, Wayfair, and Wiz about how they’re using Apollo to power these experiences.

Thank you for being part of this journey. We’re just getting started.