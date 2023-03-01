How to power modern financial services apps with Apollo GraphOS

In today’s FinTech world, customers have high expectations for their online experiences. However, providing a consistent, frictionless experience for customers across all channels is much easier said than done, especially when integrating various internal and external data sources to develop captivating experiences that enhance customer satisfaction.

Luckily, a supergraph can increase client engineering teams’ development velocity and help them ship new features faster by providing a singular and consistent API that can be used across different platforms. At the same time, backend teams can enjoy the flexibility of independently managing relevant portions of a schema with the safety provided by Apollo GraphOS.

What does a financial services supergraph look like?

A supergraph-based architecture ultimately exposes a one-stop shop for frontend developers to get the data that they need and rapidly build out new product features as those capabilities are iteratively exposed by backend engineering teams in the supergraph schema:

Get started with a financial services supergraph today

The best way to see the possibilities of a supergraph is to try one out. You can explore a financial services supergraph schema and run real queries against it here.

We also have a series of retail best practices that dive into different elements of this schema to illustrate how Apollo GraphOS helps power essential features of modern retail applications:

